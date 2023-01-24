HOUSTON (AP) — Forecasters have issued a tornado emergency for areas near Houston as a powerful storm heads toward the Gulf Coast.

The National Weather Service said a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado” was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston. The tornado emergency warning was in effect until 3 p.m. CST.

It was not immediately known whether the tornado had caused any damage.

It was the start of what’s expected to be a stormy day along the Gulf Coast. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said areas along the coast from Houston to the Florida Panhandle could see tornadoes, strong winds and hail on Tuesday.

The storm system was also bringing snow and ice to much of the central U.S.