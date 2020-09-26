Ann Arbor decriminalizes magic mushrooms, psychedelic plants

FILE – in this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo magic mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. Magic mushrooms and other psychedelic plants and fungi are now effectively decriminalized in Ann Arbor, Mich., at least in terms of city police enforcement priority. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Sept. 21, 2020 in favor of a resolution declaring it’s the city’s lowest law enforcement priority to investigate and arrest anyone for planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with or possessing entheogenic plants or plant compounds. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The city of Ann Arbor has decriminalized psychedelic plants and fungi, including magic mushrooms, and police officers will no longer make them an enforcement focus.

MLive.com reports that City Council voted unanimously Sept. 21 in favor of a resolution declaring it the city’s lowest law enforcement priority.

The move means that authorities won’t investigate and arrest anyone for planting, cultivating, buying, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with or possessing entheogenic plants or plant compounds.

Last year, Denver became the first U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms.

The city was then followed by Oakland and Santa Cruz in California, which decriminalized all entheogenic plants.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.