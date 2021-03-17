Angie’s List changes its name to Angi

An Angie’s List magazine is shown on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Donald King)

NEW YORK (AP) — Angie’s List has a new name: Angi.

The website said Wednesday that it changed its name to better reflect what it does now.

Founded in 1995 as an online directory to research and rate local plumbers and other home contractors, it has evolved into a site where users can book, schedule and pay someone to unclog a toilet or mount a TV to the wall.

As part of the revamp, its Denver-based parent company, ANGI Homeservices Inc., will also change its name to Angi Inc.

The company’s stock symbol will remain unchanged as “ANGI.”