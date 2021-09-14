Analysis gives ‘F’ to Ohio House map proposed by Republicans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans and Democrats appear to be closer to agreement on a map of state legislative districts that could stand for the next 10 years.

The powerful new redistricting panel faces a Wednesday deadline to reach an agreement. Any map that’s passed without bipartisan support will last only four years rather than 10.

During a regional hearing in suburban Cleveland, members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s GOP majority praised legislative Democrats’ consultant, Chris Glassburn, for his work on a revised map aimed at garnering the support of both parties. Secretary of State Frank LaRose called it a “good-faith effort.”