Amusement parks sue Ohio over coronavirus restrictions

Three Ohio amusement and water parks are arguing that the state’s Department of Health does not have the constitutional authority to keep them closed despite the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a lawsuit filed Friday by the 1851 Center for Constitutional Law on behalf of Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts and Kings Island.

The center says that an order given by Dr. Amy Acton, the department’s director, singles out the parks, even though other businesses have been allowed to reopen.

A spokesman for DeWine’s office declined to comment on the pending litigation.

