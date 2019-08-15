Amtrak to offer half-priced tickets

Amtrak is helping you to see America this fall with its September Sale, offering customers 50% off ticket purchases nationwide. Starting Friday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 17, customers can kick off Labor Day weekend with half-off tickets for nationwide travel between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2019, with no blackout dates.

Amtrak wants to inspire customers to get carried away on an adventure to destinations across the country. With experiences and memories that can be kept for a lifetime, Amtrak invites customers to share the experience with friends, families and loved ones for a trip this September.

Amtrak is offering the following prices as part the sale, which kicks of Friday, Aug. 16:

Mid-West To/From Price Chicago – St. Louis $16 Chicago – Kansas City $35 Boston – Chicago $58 Chicago – Washington DC $51

West Coast To/From Price Seattle – Portland $18 Seattle – Los Angeles $62 Los Angeles – Sacramento $37 Los Angeles – Portland $61 San Francisco – Los Angeles $33 San Francisco – Portland $46

Southeast To/From Price Washington DC – Charleston $55 New York – Savannah $70 New York – Atlanta $80 Lorton – Sanford (Auto Train) $56 Richmond – New York $52 Richmond – Philadelphia $37