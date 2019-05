American Airlines cuts bag fees for some sports, music gear

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2011 file photo, an American Airlines symbol is displayed on the side of a luggage cart at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - American Airlines says it's cutting the cost of checking oversized sporting gear and musical instruments on flights.

American said Tuesday that it eliminated the extra oversize charge for those items and instead will charge regular bag fees, which are lower.

Before Tuesday, a passenger who checked a big item like a surfboard or snowboard on a domestic flight would pay $150.

The airline says that will now cost $30, the fee for checking one bag.

Travelers will still be charged $150 for some items including antlers and scuba tanks, and extra fees also apply to gear weighing more than 50 pounds.

American says it's tweaking fees after hearing from customers and employees.