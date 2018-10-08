Alligator-like animal found in Lake Michigan near Chicago

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The city of Waukegan, Illinois, shared this photo of an alligator captured swimming in Lake Michigan. (City of Waukegan/Facebook)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A wildlife worker says a four-foot long caiman found in Lake Michigan near Chicago would've been lucky to live a couple more weeks.

The alligator-like animal was spotted Monday morning by kayaker fishing for salmon off the Waukegan shore. Chicago resident David Castaneda tells the Lake County News-Sun that was shocked by the discovery and wasn't sure whether it was a real animal or a toy.

Animal control workers helped rescue the caiman, whose mouth was taped shut. It was taken to the Wildlife Discovery Center in nearby Lake Forest.

"It is not every day someone reports an alligator in Lake Michigan and the report is true," the city of Waukegan wrote in a Facebook post. The city shared a photo of the reptile.

Center curator Rob Carmichael says the caiman wouldn't have survived as Lake Michigan keeps getting colder. Carmichael says it is unknown how long the caiman was in the lake and it will be checked out by a veterinarian.



