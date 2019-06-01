Alligator breaks into Florida woman's home Video

"I have a gigantic alligator sitting in my kitchen. A huge one."

Clearwater, Florida resident Mary Wischhusen got quite the wakeup call around 3:30 Friday morning. An eleven-foot alligator broke into her home through a low kitchen window.

The first 911 call came in just minutes earlier when Patricia Picora, a newspaper delivery driver, spotted the perp when it was still outside the home.

"When I approached further closer… he was already then laying in the walkway by the front door," says Patricia.

The unwanted visitor spent about an hour inside the house before being taken out by trappers.

During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over a wine shelf and suffered minor cuts from the broken glass. No other injuries were reported.

In 2018, over eight thousand alligators were removed from Florida homes.

"I would not have wanted to be woken up… and opening my door to seeing that creature… because he was very, very huge," says Mary.

