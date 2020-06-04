After record losses, Ohio job claims high but still dropping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says more than 34,000 Ohioans filed unemployment claims during the last week of May.

That is the lowest figure since Ohio’s stay-at-home orders depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs.

The claims are still among the highest on record in the state over the past few decades. The figure released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is down from about 46,000 claims filed the previous week.

Job and Family Services says the 1,292,413 people who filed since the pandemic began is more than the total of the past three years.

