EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An affidavit obtained by KTSM Monday morning identifies at least one other suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico campus over the weekend involving New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake. The shooting resulted in the death of 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis.

According to an arrest document, Peake had been speaking with a 17-year-old UNM student identified as ‘M’ for a while, and the pair agreed to meet up while he was in town. According to ‘M,’ her friend Brandon Travis knew she’d been speaking with Peake and asked her to set him up so he and his friends could jump him, and ‘M’ agreed.

Jonathan Smith Mugshot, Courtesy Bernalillo County Jail

‘M’ told investigators the set-up was retaliation to a fight at the UNM vs. NMSU homecoming game in Las Cruces on October 15.

The affidavit indicates she told investigators that she, Johnathan Smith, Brandon Travis, and another man identified as Travis’s roommate were in their dorm room and planned how they would beat up Peake. She told investigators the plan was for her to walk with Peake outside of Coronado Hall, and once the trio of men “rolled up” on Peake, she was supposed to run away and not return.

Peake allegedly took an Uber to meet with ‘M’ at her dorm, where she met him outside, where the three men approached, and she saw Travis point a gun at Peake’s face. She also told police one of the other suspects had a bat on him. She told investigators she ran inside and later heard gunshots.

According to the arrest affidavit, police determined from witness interviews and security camera footage that Peake was hit in the leg with a bat by Travis’s roommate, then proceeded to run away. As he ran, Travis fired his gun at Peake; Peake then took his own firearm from his pocket and fired back at Travis.

Per the affidavit, Peake hit Travis, at which point Travis fired at Peake again, hitting him in the leg. The other two witnesses ran away and were not injured.

The two men who were not injured claimed they called 911 and pressed the campus help button. Smith said he threw his phone underneath a car, knowing he could be tracked to the scene via GPS.

In a second interview with Jonathan Smith, investigators learned that while Smith knew Travis owned a gun, he did not think he would bring it to the set-up because they never talked about it.

Smith allegedly told police they broke back into the Coronado dormitory with a bat, where they changed clothes and returned to the crime scene. They blended in with the crowd gathered at the scene and watched as police attempted to render aid to Travis, who was already dead.

Smith was charged with Aggravated Battery, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Battery, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence. He is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Bernalillo County Jail.

According to New Mexico State Police, ‘M’ is charged with Aggravated Battery and Conspiracy. In New Mexico, 17-year-olds are charged as juveniles, and her name is being withheld.

Travis’s roommate has not been charged with a crime as of Monday morning.