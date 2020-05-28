About 1.3 million Ohioans file jobless claims over 10 weeks

A woman walks past a store advertising sales at 70 percent off, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says about 1.3 million Ohioans have filed unemployment claims in the past 10 weeks as Ohio’s stay-at-home order depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says about 42,000 people filed claims for the week ending May 23. That’s down from about 46,000 claims filed the previous week.

Job and Family Services says the 1,257,838 people who filed since the pandemic began is more than the total of the past three years.

The state says it has now distributed more than $3.1 billion to more than 644,000 unemployment claimants.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.