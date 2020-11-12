AAA releases Thanksgiving travel forecast; will you be leaving home?

(WANE) As expected, AAA is forecasting that fewer Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the fewest number of people traveling by car since 2017 and the lowest number of air travelers since 2009.

AAA projects 50 million people will travel compared with 56 million in 2019. The number for 2020 could be even lower as the public health landscape continues to change.

AAA U.S. Thanksgiving Travel Volumes