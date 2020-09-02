AAA offering resources for those traveling during Labor Day holiday

AURORA, Ill. (WANE) With the Labor Day holiday weekend rapidly approaching, AAA is offering some resources for travelers to help them deal with changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Labor Day is typically the last big hurrah for the summer travel season,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With students back in school, the majority of travelers are most likely to take up to a 3-day road trip. We encourage travelers to take advantage of these free resources as they develop their travel plans.”

COVID-19 Travel Resources

AAA’s Covid-19 Travel Restrictions Map provides updated COVID-related travel restrictions, checkpoints and closures.

provides updated COVID-related travel restrictions, checkpoints and closures. AAA TripTiks help map your route and locate open gas stations, hotels, restaurants, campgrounds, auto repair facilities, attractions and more.

help map your route and locate open gas stations, hotels, restaurants, campgrounds, auto repair facilities, attractions and more. AAA Mobile App is free to download for “on the go” access to all the resources listed above including COVID-19 travel restrictions.

is free to download for “on the go” access to all the resources listed above including COVID-19 travel restrictions. AAA’s Best of Housekeeping highlights AAA Diamond designated hotels that are recognized for implementing the highest cleaning standards.

Road Trip Tips

Prep your vehicle. Visit an AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility to ensure your vehicle is road-trip ready. Some vehicles may have sat unused for months and should be inspected.

Visit an AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility to ensure your vehicle is road-trip ready. Some vehicles may have sat unused for months and should be inspected. Plan stops. Destinations and businesses may have adjusted their hours of operation.

Destinations and businesses may have adjusted their hours of operation. Pack cleaning supplies and face coverings. Some regions have ordinances requiring the use of masks.

Some regions have ordinances requiring the use of masks. Pack food and water. This could reduce the number of times you need to go to the store.

This could reduce the number of times you need to go to the store. Pull out of the traffic lanes if your car breaks down. If faced with a vehicle emergency, safely steer your car off the roadway. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and exit the vehicle on the side facing away from traffic if possible. Once everyone is in a safe location, request assistance from a road service provider.

Staying in a hotel

Call ahead . Ask about any restrictions or changes to amenities and the check-in process. Inquire about their cleaning protocols.

. Ask about any restrictions or changes to amenities and the check-in process. Inquire about their cleaning protocols. Understand cancellation policies. Hotel cancellation policies can vary based on when you booked, what site you used, and whether the booking was for a special rate.

Hotel cancellation policies can vary based on when you booked, what site you used, and whether the booking was for a special rate. Bring cleaning supplies. While many hoteliers are implementing enhanced cleaning protocols, personally sanitizing high-touch areas may provide additional peace-of-mind.

Labor Day Gas Prices

Low gas prices continue to make road trips an affordable option for travelers. It appears that drivers will pay the lowest Labor Day gas prices in four years. The national average price for gasoline is $2.23 per gallon. That’s 35 cents per gallon less than what drivers paid on Labor Day 2019 ($2.58).

The fuel supply chain was mostly unaffected by Hurricane Laura. Gasoline futures and wholesale prices have also drifted lower since the storm passed. While it is possible drivers could see an uptick at the pump in the coming days, gas prices are forecast to remain lower than last year, because of the pandemic’s limiting effect on fuel demand.