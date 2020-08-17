AAA: Gas prices may have peaked for the year

AURORA, Ill. (WANE) The national gas price average has been as high as $2.20 a gallon since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and that was about a month ago according to AAA. Since then motorists have seen the national average decline slowly to Monday’s average of $2.17.

Gasoline demand last week was up to its highest level since mid-March and that may have had to do with Indiana’s increase of five cents at the pump. Forty states saw minimal movement with either a one cent change or no change in their averages.

“Gas prices are stalling, if not decreasing, at the vast majority of pumps,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ve likely seen gasoline prices peak for 2020, barring any major hurricane(s).”

According to AAA, across the country, 72% of all stations are selling gas for less than $2.25 and 41% have gas under $2 a gallon.  The Energy Information Administration measures gasoline stocks at 247 million bbl – a 12 million year-over-year surplus – for the week ending August 7. This extremely healthy supply amid lower seasonal demand is paving the way for one of the lowest annual gas price averages this decade.

