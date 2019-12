DAYTON, Ind. (WANE) -- The Dayton mayor says the rest of the country should take heed of what happened to her city in 2019.

Dayton dealt with a Ku Klux Klan rally, a string of devastating tornadoes, and a mass shooting that killed nine people in a 10-week period. Mayor Nan Whaley says those events reflect a lack on action on national issues of white supremacist activity, climate change and gun violence.