Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Ohio ditches sales tax for glasses and contact lenses
Top Stories
Eastern Indiana mall damaged by June tornado set to reopen
Buttigieg: South Bend to look at use of force after shooting
City begins trash collection for missed pickups
New state laws now in effect
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
National/World
Ohio ditches sales tax for glasses and contact lenses
Trump signs humanitarian aid package to bolster migrant care
Jury deliberates case of Navy SEAL charged with murder
Democrat Pete Buttigieg says he raised $24M in 2nd quarter
Study: 1 in 5 hurt by others’ drinking
More National/World Headlines
Talk show host Steve Harvey to cover students’ college costs
Prices at pump jump just in time for July 4
Rules that control drive time for truckers set to be relaxed
Protests escalate as Hong Kong marks handover to China
On edge: 2020 Dems face prospect of being cut from debates
Melted Alaska sea ice alarms coast residents, scientists
NYC pride parade is one of largest in movement’s history
Official: 10 dead in Dallas-area small plane crash
Facebook to make jobs, credit ads searchable
At DMZ, step into history for Trump as he offers hand to Kim
Local News
1,800 customers left to sweat after daylong power outage
City begins trash collection for missed pickups
Suspect uses stolen credit cards, police look for public’s help
Lafayette back open after crash leaves motorcyclist in life-threatening condition
Public hearings scheduled for proposed I&M rate hike
More Local News Headlines
Crime
Father and son arrested after purchasing pot products in Colorado
Suspect uses stolen credit cards, police look for public’s help
Driver sentenced to home detention for crash that killed Heritage High student
Northern Indiana couple charged with animal cruelty
Man hospitalized after being shot in car
More Crime Headlines
Don't Miss
Sony Walkman turns 40
Camper crash caught on camera
Rules that control drive time for truckers set to be relaxed
‘Toy Story 4’ repeats at No. 1 over ‘Annabelle,’ ‘Yesterday’
Baby lobster numbers spell trouble for shellfish population
Smith Brothers (and NFL rivals?) host annual football camp
Watch: Bridge implosion in Italy