9 firefighters hospitalized in Florida after ship explosion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say nine firefighters responding to a fire aboard a ship in Florida have been hospitalized after the ship exploded.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department official said the explosion Thursday injured eight and sent one to the hospital for heat exhaustion. First Coast News reports the ship was a Norwegian vessel carrying old and used cars.

The fire department said four were taken to a hospital for burns. News outlets report one firefighter was taken into surgery for injuries and another firefighter was in intensive care. A fire official says they are all stable, and nearly 150 firefighters were continuing to battle the blaze.

