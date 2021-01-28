8 women rescued and arrested in Central Ohio Human Trafficking single-day sting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Eight women were rescued and arrested following a recent human trafficking operation in Ohio.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission as well as the New Albany Police Department and other law enforcement partners conducted a one-day sting Wednesday that intercepted eight women engaging in prostitution.

The women were arrested, and victim advocates were on site to provide access to resources.

“Arresting the people who are the victims of human trafficking sounds harsh, but the complicated reality is that this often is the best way that law enforcement can help,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “The bonds of human trafficking are often chemical chains of addiction and a hopelessness that there is no other way. This gives the survivors a chance to reset with services that are available.”

Yost continued by saying this gives the women the opportunity to share information that can help put their traffickers behind bars. This would in turn protect other victims.

“We look at this as an opportunity to try to help women, and sometimes children, escape prostitution and the inherent dangers that come with their exploitation,” said New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones.

The agencies providing assistance or resources included the Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, New Albany Police Department, Dublin Police Department, Columbus Division of Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Salvation Army and Southeast Healthcare’s HOPE task force.