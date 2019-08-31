6 teens shot at end of high school football game in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say at least six people were shot during a high school football game in Alabama.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells news outlets that 10 people in all were injured Friday night, including six people who were directly shot and one person who had a seizure shortly after the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, a city-owned venue hosting a game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School.

The police chief says the victims were between 15 and 18 years old. Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse says five patients were hospitalized in critical condition, but their injuries were non-life-threatening. The conditions of the others are unclear.

Battiste says two people were detained for questioning and authorities “will not tolerate juvenile violence.”

Mobile County Public Schools called the shooting “sad” in a statement that referred questions to police.

