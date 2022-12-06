NEW YORK – December 6, 2022 – ( Newswire.com )

iQuanti: Burglaries can happen to anyone at any time. No one is immune to this crime. In fact, according to the FBI, there are more than 2.5 million burglaries in the United States annually. That’s a lot of people who have had their homes or businesses violated. So, what are the most common items that are stolen during burglaries? Here is a list of the five most stolen items and tips to help improve your home security:

1. Jewelry – Jewelry is a common target for burglars, as it can often be sold on the black market for cash quickly. Many burglars are also attracted to jewelry because of its value and relatively small size, making it easy to take out of a home or business without being noticed.

2. Electronics – Laptops, televisions, game consoles, and other electronics are all popular targets for thieves. Electronics tend to have a high resale value on the black market and can be sold quickly in exchange for cash or drugs.

3. Guns – Firearms are one of the most stolen items during burglaries due to their potential street value. Burglars know that if they can get their hands on a gun, they can easily turn it into cash by selling it to someone else who is looking for a weapon.

4. Cash – It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that burglars target cash when they break in. Burglars know that if they can get their hands on some cash, they can use it to buy whatever items they need or want without having to worry about being tracked.

5. Cars – Stolen cars are also a popular target for burglars, as they can quickly be sold on the black market or used as getaway vehicles. Additionally, many stolen cars are never recovered and provide an easy way for thieves to make some money without leaving any evidence behind.

Tips to improve your home security

Protecting your home or business from burglary is no small task, but there are some things you can do to bolster your security measures.

1. Install security systems – Invest in a security system with round-the-clock professional monitoring. This way, you will have the added protection of having a team of professionals on your side who can respond quickly and effectively in the event of a burglary. Opt for systems with outdoor and indoor security cameras, motion detectors, and alarms. Furthermore, choose a provider that has a mobile app that will help you monitor your property, even when you’re away.

2. Use motion-activated lights – Motion-activated lights are great for discouraging burglars, as they will be triggered and turned on as soon as someone approaches your property. Moreover, many motion-activated lights come with audio alarms that can startle intruders and alert neighbors that something is amiss.

3. Invest in strong locks – Investing in quality locks for your doors and windows is a great way to make sure that burglars won’t be able to get into your home or business. Make sure to use deadbolts and other high-security locks that are resistant to tampering and can stand up against even the most determined of thieves.

4. Keep shrubbery and trees trimmed – Burglars often hide behind overgrown shrubs and trees when breaking into houses. To minimize the chances of this happening, keep your plants and trees well-trimmed so that there is no place for a burglar to hide if they attempt to break in.

By following these tips, you can help make sure that your home or business stays safe from burglars and other criminals. Just remember to stay vigilant and invest in security cameras, motion-activated lights, and strong locks for added protection.