4 hospitalized after deck collapse at Ohio home during party

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the collapse of the deck of an Ohio home during a party with more than two dozen people present sent at least four people to the hospital and injured several others.

The Madison Township fire department in Butler County said the collapse of the rear deck was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said four patients were transported to Atrium Medical Center and a few others with minor injuries went to hospitals in private vehicles. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the people hospitalized or the cause of the collapse.