300,000 chickens die in Michigan poultry farm fire

OTSEGO, Mich. (CNN/WWMT) — A large fire destroyed a barn Friday at a poultry farm in Otsego, Michigan, about 25 miles north of Kalamazoo, and killed about 300,000 chickens.

Firefighters were called to the cage-free poultry farm owned by Konos Vande Bunte Eggs Friday morning. Crews had to truck in water over several hours to battle the fire.

They were able to save a second barn and 250,000 hens.

“Agriculture fires are always a challenge especially at a place like this,” said farm spokesman Brian Burch. “We don’t have city water, we don’t have those same kinds of assets that we sometimes take for granted in cities.”

Burch said some farm workers suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.