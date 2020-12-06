3 years later, dog and Michigan owners reunited in Illinois

by: The Associated Press

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Three years later, a Michigan dog is back with her owners after she disappeared on a trip to suburban Chicago.

Lola vanished from a fenced yard in 2017 when Debra and Steve Mejeur of Kalamazoo, Michigan, were visiting a friend.

The couple returned hoping to find a dog that was specially trained to help Debra Mejeur in case of a seizure.

The Mejeurs posted notices and got help from volunteers but had no luck.

Authorities in DuPage County recently got a call from a couple who had found the dog. Lola had a microchip, which led to a phone call to the owners in Michigan.

