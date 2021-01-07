25th Amendment still an option to remove Trump from office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Despite there only being 13 days left in Donald Trump’s presidency, experts say there is still enough time to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

“If the purpose is to simply make sure that Donald Trump can’t do any damage between now and Jan. 20, there’s plenty of time for that,” said Andrew Downs, the Director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics. “This could happen right now if majority of Cabinet members would express interest in doing this, along with the Vice President.”

However, there is not enough time left in Trump’s term for the entire process, which takes 21 days, to be completed.

The 25th Amendment is the part of the Constitution that helps the country know what to do if something happens to the president. Downs said initially, the amendment was designed to prepare the United States for circumstances such as when a president has a stoke or a heart attack or becomes too sick to hold office.

“But now, people are talking about it in terms of whether or not it can be used because someone is viewed as mentally incapable of doing the job,” said Downs. “People are wondering, has President Trump reached a point where he is not going to be capable to do his job for the next two weeks?”

Although it has never been used this way before, according to Downs, the language of the 25th Amendment “does seem to allow for that to happen.”

Downs says the chances of the Cabinet members and Vice President Pence going through with this are “really slim.” However, if it were to happen, here’s what the process would look like:

First, Vice President Pence and the majority of Cabinet members would have to sign and deliver a letter to Congress saying they don’t believe President Trump is capable of performing his duties.

Once the letter gets delivered to Congress, Donald Trump’s presidential powers would be removed and Vice President Pence would take over.

President Trump would then have the option to respond and argue that he is in fact capable of doing his job.

Then, VP Pence and the same Cabinet members would file yet another letter arguing that he’s not capable.

If those three things happen, Congress has 21 days to actually follow through with the matter.

However, as long as the first three step – the letter to Congress – happens, the President’s power will be taken away from him for the remainder of his term. This would leave Congress with no reason to actually have to adjudicate the matter.

Another possibility Downs discussed was impeachment. However, he says that’s even more unlikely to happen because of how timely of a process it is. Both the House and the Senate would have to hold hearings to decide whether or not President Trump should be removed from office.

A fairly quick option that Downs says could be considered a “middle ground” is a censure, which is an official record that says “we disagree with what you’ve done. We censure you for your performance.”

“It does not require anybody to have powers removed from them, it doesn’t require the President be removed from office, but it still becomes a part of the official record,” said Downs.

Regardless of what happens in the next two weeks, Downs says what happened in D.C. yesterday is something that won’t be forgotten quickly,

“I think it’s safe to say that we have started 2021 with a moment that won’t be remembered for a long time,” said Downs. “And that being said, in spite of the fact that we just ended a year with a lot of things that will be remembered for a long time.”