Sunday is Mother’s Day, and it’s adding up to be one of the most expensive on record.

The National Retail Federation says $25 billion will be spent on mothers this holiday. That’s up more than 8% percent from just over 23 billion last year.

According to the survey, most of the money will be spent on greeting cards, followed by flowers, a special outing like a spa day, gift cards, clothing, and jewelry.

Looking for Mother’s Day plans? Click here to find some locally.