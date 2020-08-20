20-year-old Democratic National Delegate represents Indiana in election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Xeryus Johnson, a 20-year-old Purdue Fort Wayne student has a unique opportunity his first time voting for a president – he’s the Democratic National Delegate for Indiana’s third Congressional District.

According to CBS News, “DELEGATES are men and women chosen in each state, the District of Columbia, and a number of overseas locations to vote at the Democratic and Republican national conventions.”

Indiana Democratic Delegates are “approved by a unanimous vote of the Indiana Democratic Party State Central Committee,” according to the Indiana Democratic Party website.

WANE 15 sat down with Johnson to get his take on the virtual Democratic National Convention and what this experience means to him.

“In a way [going virtual is] really effective. We’re able to go to more meetings at one time because it’s virtual,” Johnson said. “You’re able to, as they say, ‘it’s anchored in Milwaukee but it’s centered around the nation.'”

He goes on to explain that the roll call on DNC: Day 2 shows the diversity of every single person in each and every state across the county.

While a virtual convention has it’s perks, those who were supposed to attend are missing the events and the collaboration that occurs.

“I’ve spoken with other delegates and one of the differences are we aren’t able to communicate in person, which makes it a lot more difficult [us] to mingle and to bounce ideas off of each other and try to communicate outside of the convention.”

In addition to the team work, meetings and collaboration that occurs, delegates are missing the celebration that happens when the nominee is selected.

“We miss the balloons dropping after the roll call or after Joe Biden accepts the nomination. It’s things like that that we miss,” Johnson explains. “You know, the after parties, the breakfast together, the meeting with other delegations. It’s a lot that we miss out on.”

According to the Indiana Democratic Party website, “Indiana sent 109 individuals to the 2020 National Convention: 55 District-Level delegates, 18 At-Large delegates, 9 Party Leaders and Elected Officials (PLEO) delegates, 7 Automatic delegates. In addition, we will also send 7 At-Large Alternate delegates, 9 Standing Committee members, 3 Pages and 1 Delegation Chair.”

Even though he’s one of the youngest delegates, Johnson says that his age hasn’t been an issue.

“No one really knows my age, I think,” Johnson says. “But it’s a humbling feeling because, to do this at such a young age, it makes you think anyone can do it. Anyone my age can run for something. Anyone can run for state delegate and then become a national delegate.”

Johnson hopes to inspire others by doing this at such a young age.

“I don’t like to call myself sometimes ‘just a Democrat’ because I feel as a nation, if we want to unify we need to be open to both sides. We need to listen more to what Republicans, Democrats, Independents, young, old, African American, Caucasian [and] Native American – we need to listen more,” Johnson said. “I think it’s up to us as a nation to unite and make this nation a better nation.”

The Democratic National Convention wraps up on Thursday and begins at 9 p.m. Stream live on WANE 15.