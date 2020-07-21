2 Ohio sheriff’s deputies shot, wounded at home; standoff ensues

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies who were helping to serve a warrant at a Columbus home have been shot and wounded, sparking a lengthy standoff at the residence.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says the two deputies were shot around 8 a.m. Tuesday, not long after officers had arrived at the home.

They were both hit in the legs and were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Their names have not been released.

The suspected shooter barricaded himself inside the home after the shooting, and the standoff was still ongoing late Tuesday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was in the home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.