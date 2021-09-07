2 men drown in Lake Michigan in Michigan over weekend

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — At least two people drowned over the holiday weekend while at Lake Michigan beaches in Michigan.

Authorities say 30-year-old Ryan Harms from the Chicago area drowned Sunday at Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Allegan County.

In Ottawa County, a 67-year-old man from Mason, near Lansing, drowned Saturday while swimming at a beach in Park Township. His name wasn’t released.

There have been at least 77 drownings this year in the Great Lakes, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

