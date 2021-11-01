2 fatally shot, several more injured at Chicago-area Halloween party

National/World
Posted: / Updated:

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say two people died and several more were injured in an overnight shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party.

Will County sheriff’s deputies say a patrol sergeant heard roughly a dozen gunshots in Joliet around 12:30 a.m., went to a home and found more than 100 people fleeing the scene. More than a dozen people were hospitalized.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died and four others are seriously hurt. Authorities say a Halloween party was being held at a residence and the shooting occurred outside near a DJ booth set up in the backyard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss