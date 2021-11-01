2 fatally shot, several more injured at Chicago-area Halloween party

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say two people died and several more were injured in an overnight shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party.

Will County sheriff’s deputies say a patrol sergeant heard roughly a dozen gunshots in Joliet around 12:30 a.m., went to a home and found more than 100 people fleeing the scene. More than a dozen people were hospitalized.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died and four others are seriously hurt. Authorities say a Halloween party was being held at a residence and the shooting occurred outside near a DJ booth set up in the backyard.