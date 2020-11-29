2 die in southwestern Michigan house fire

National/World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a house fire that killed two people in southwestern Michigan over the weekend.

In a Sunday statement, he Cass County Sheriff’s Department identified the two who died in the Porter Township fire on Saturday as 69-year-old Patricia Cloud and 37-year-old Brandon Cloud.

The statement said the two were unable to escape from the home and died of injuries from the fire. It did not include a possible cause of the fire.

 The Porter Fire Department was called to the location near the state border with Indiana at just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss