LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Two Alto men were killed after a trench collapsed Friday evening.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on 60th Street between Morse Lake Avenue and Timpson Avenue in Lowell Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, two men were found dead under a 14-foot trench that was being dug for drainage where a pole barn was being built.

Trench collapse scene (April 29, 2022)

According to police, the bodies of the two men, both 59 and 68 years old, were recovered after 2 a.m. Their identities have not been released.

Bowne Township, Cascade Township, Kentwood, Lowell, and Grand Rapids Fire were on scene to assist in the recovery for several hours.

An investigation is still underway to determine what led to the collapse.