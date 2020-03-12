$1M bail set for clergyman charged in baby’s shaking death

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a clergyman charged in the death of his 6-month-old niece.

The Rev. Ronnie Nelson Jr., of Toledo, is charged with aggravated murder. He didn’t speak during a brief hearing held Thursday in Toledo Municipal Court, and a preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for March 19.

Authorities say Nelson shook and seriously injured Ava Pope while babysitting her at her family’s unit in the Willowbrook Place mobile home park. She was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day.

An autopsy determined she died of abusive head trauma.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.