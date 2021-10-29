$100 million in taxes to help Cedar Point, Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — The parent company of one of Ohio’s major amusement parks has reached a $100-million, 20-year public investment deal with Sandusky, Ohio.

The city’s agreement with the operator of Cedar Fair park includes a new causeway and water taxi on Lake Erie.

These and other improvements will be funded by tax increases on park guests.

Cedar Point also agreed to maintain a corporate presence in Sandusky, although it’s unclear whether that includes company headquarters.

Starting in January, Sandusky will double its admissions tax to 8%, or about $2 more per $50 ticket, and an 8% parking tax will also go into effect.

