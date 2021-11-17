1 missing, 3 rescued after boats collide on Lake Erie

One person was missing Wednesday and three others were taken to hospitals after two boats collided on Lake Erie, authorities said.

The crash occured Tuesday night near Cranberry Creek.

The Huron Fire Department rescued two people and another boater found the third, authorities said. It is believed all were ejected from the boats in the collision.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

Coast Guard vessels and a Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit joined the fire department’s dive team in searching for the missing person.

#Breaking #HappeningNow– @USCGGreatLakes received a report from a good sam via CH-16 stating two vessels had collided IVO Cranberry Creek, #Huron, OH. #USCG STA Marblehead arrived on scene and transported 1 individual to EMS on shore. Two other were transported by Huron FD to EMS — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) November 17, 2021

The Coast Guard was investigating the cause of the crash.

No other information was available.