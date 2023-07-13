EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man is dead and five people were seriously injured after a fight spilled into the parking lot in front of the Duck Bar located at 1160 Airway in East El Paso early Thursday morning.

Police say the fight resulted in shots being fired and a total of six people were shot. It’s unknown how many shooters were involved.

One man died at the scene and five individuals were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Police say they were dispatched to the shooting at around 12:16 a.m.

There are multiple witnesses that are currently being questioned. Patrons of the bars near the area had to leave their vehicles at the scene as the investigation continues.

As of now, Airway is closed in both directions from Edgemere to Viscount. As police begin to process the scene and determine how large it is, they will begin to open parts of Airway.

The parking lot is home to several bars including Ditzy Duck, Zocalo Cantina, Honest Abe’s and District Pub.