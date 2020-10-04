1 killed in rollover crash in Van Buren

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead after a rollover crash in Van Buren Township Saturday night.

According to police, 46-year-old, Jeremy Diemer was driving a Dodge Journey southbound on State Road 65 when his vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway.

The Dodge Journey traveled down the embankment causing the vehicle to rollover and eject Diemer. The vehicle came to final rest on its top on the west side of the roadway in a field.

Police say Diemer was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol use is known at this time as the crash remains under investigation.