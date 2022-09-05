LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio.

The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.

Police with the Lima Post determined the semi, driven by 75-year-old Dale K. Anglin of Vermilion, hit several vehicles, causing a pileup involving nine vehicles.

A passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban, 64-year-old Joseph B. Schwarz of Fairfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said ten more people were taken to hospitals, and 11 were treated at the scene for injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed temporarily due to the crash, and the highway has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.