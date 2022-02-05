1 dead, 4 injured; Virginia Tech President confirms student was among victims in hookah bar shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a late-night shooting at a Virginia hookah bar on Friday.
Police responded to reports of shots fired near the Virginia Tech campus in downtown Blacksburg at Melody Hookah Lounge at 11:53 p.m. Friday night.
Virginia Tech President, Tim Sands, released a statement early Saturday morning saying that one of the five people injured in the shooting was a student at the school.
Police in Blacksburg have not released the identity of anyone involved in the shooting, and said a homicide investigation is underway. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area.
Senator Mark Warner responded to news of the shooting on Saturday, saying he was “incredibly saddened to see another act of gun violence” in the state.
“My heart is with the people of Blacksburg and the entire Virginia Tech community,” he wrote on Twitter.
Police in Blacksburg are asking for anyone with information on Friday’s shooting to contact the department at 540-443-1400.