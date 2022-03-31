FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 42nd National Print Exhibition is set to open at the Artlink Gallery on March 31st.

The Exhibit will include works by 55 different contemporary printmakers from around the United States.

This annual exhibition explores the beautiful, fascinating, and often tedious techniques of printmaking, featuring a wide variety of print mediums including relief, intaglio, lithography, screen printing, monotypes and artist books.

“Printmaking is a process about duality, where what you see is born from something else.” says Bill Hosterman. “It is rooted in a physical process that commonly uses wood, metal, stone and other natural materials, which become an extension of the artistic practice. The work is realized through steps in a journey. As a physical form and a concept, it remains steeped in tradition, yet constantly evolves to invite in a multitude of viewpoints and techniques.” Bill Hosterman, juror

Opening reception will be Thursday, March 31 from 5-8pm.

There will be a public lecture by Bill Hosterman, which will be Saturday, April 2 from 9-10am at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Visual Arts Building, room 204. This is free and open to anyone.

Bill Hosterman will also be putting on Ticketed Monotype workshop. He will hold that on Saturday, April 2 from 10am – 4pm at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Visual Arts Building, room 217. If you would like to attend and purchase tickets, you can do that here.