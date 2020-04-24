NASA releases new image to mark Hubble Space Telescope’s 30th anniversary

This Hubble image shows how young, energetic, massive stars illuminate and sculpt their birthplace with powerful winds and searing ultraviolet radiation. In this Hubble portrait, the giant red nebula (NGC 2014) and its smaller blue neighbor (NGC 2020) are part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, located 163,000 light-years away. The image is nicknamed the “Cosmic Reef,” because the nebulas resemble an undersea world. The sparkling centerpiece of NGC 2014 is a grouping of bright, hefty stars, each 10 to 20 times more massive than our Sun. The stars’ ultraviolet radiation heats the surrounding dense gas. The massive stars also unleash fierce winds of charged particles that blast away lower-density gas, forming the bubble-like structures seen on the right, which resemble coral. The stars’ powerful stellar winds are pushing gas and dust to the denser left side of the nebula, where it is piling up, creating a series of dark ridges bathed in starlight. The blue areas in NGC 2014 reveal the glow of oxygen, heated to nearly 20,000 degrees Fahrenheit by the blast of ultraviolet light. The cooler, red gas indicates the presence of hydrogen and nitrogen. By contrast, the seemingly isolated blue nebula at lower left (NGC 2020) has been created by a solitary mammoth star 200,000 times brighter than our Sun. The blue gas was ejected by the star through a series of eruptive events during which it lost part of its outer envelope of material. The image, taken by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3, commemorates the Earth-orbiting observatory’s 30 years in space. (Photo courtesy NASA/STSCI)

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures the chaotic activity atop a three-light-year-tall pillar of gas and dust that is being eaten away by the brilliant light from nearby bright stars in a tempestuous stellar nursery called the Carina Nebula.

Carina Nebula (2007) The Hubble Space Telescope captured this 50-light-year-wide view of the central region of the Carina Nebula, where a maelstrom of star birth — and death — is taking place. Hubble’s view shows star birth in a new level of detail. The fantasy-like landscape of the nebula is sculpted by the action of outflowing winds and scorching ultraviolet radiation from the monster stars that inhabit this inferno. In the process, these stars are shredding the surrounding material that is the last vestige of the giant cloud from which the stars were born. The immense nebula contains at least a dozen brilliant stars that are roughly estimated to be at least 50 to 100 times the mass of our Sun. The most unique and opulent inhabitant is the star Eta Carinae, at far left. Eta Carinae is in the final stages of its brief and eruptive lifespan, as evidenced by two billowing lobes of gas and dust that presage its upcoming explosion as a titanic supernova. This image was released in celebration of the 17th anniversary of the launch and deployment of Hubble. The Hubble images were taken in the light of neutral hydrogen. Color information was added with data taken at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. Red corresponds to sulfur, green to hydrogen, and blue to oxygen emission. For more information, visit: hubblesite.org/news_release/news/2007-16 Credit for Hubble Image: NASA, ESA, N. Smith (University of California, Berkeley), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Credit for CTIO Image: N. Smith (University of California, Berkeley) and NOAO/AURA/NSF

Hubble captured this view of star formation in the Swan Nebula.

The Cone Nebula (NASA)

The Bubble Nebula (NASA)

This is a near-infrared image of the Pillars of Creation, columns of gas and dust where new stars are born. It shows the new stars that weren’t apparent in the visible light version of the image, which can be seen in the gallery. (NASA)

Hubble captured this image of the distant galaxy cluster Abell 370, where several hundred galaxies are pulled together by gravity. They’re four billion light-years away, but the streaks in the image belong to asteroids 160 million miles from Earth. (NASA)

The space observatory and its instruments, an international cooperative effort between NASA and the European Space Agency, captures unprecedented views of stars, galaxies and the distant universe in visible, ultraviolet and near-infrared light. (NASA)

“Light echo” illuminates dust around a supergiant star. (NASA)

Saturn from Far and Near (Hubble Space Telescope)

(WHNT) – Friday marked 30 years since the Hubble Space Telescope launched into orbit aboard Space Shuttle Discovery.

To mark the occasion, NASA released a new portrait showing what is described as “a firestorm of starbirth in a neighboring galaxy.”

Hubble, orbiting above the atmosphere, provides crystal-clear images of the cosmos to researchers, scientists, enthusiasts, and the general public alike.

Besides the images, Hubble has also measured the expansion and acceleration rate of the universe, discovered black holes are common in galaxies, studied the atmospheres of planets around other stars, monitored weather on other planets in the solar system, and has looked back in time across 97% of the universe to chronicle the birth and evolution of galaxies and stars.

Its 1.4 million observations have led to 17,000 research publications and will continue to fuel astronomy for generations to come.

The James Webb Space Telescope, expected to launch in 2021, will spend its first few years operating and observing alongside Hubble.

