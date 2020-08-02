PENSACOLA, Flo. (WKRG) — NASA confirmed on their blog that SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola Florida on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Weather conditions according to NASA are a “Go” but Hurricane Isaias will still be monitored and evaluate any impact the storm may have on the splashdown sight.
SpaceX will monitor weather conditions until 2.5 hours before scheduled undocking when the they will proceed with departure. Splashdown is scheduled for 6:34 PM local time.
Click here to read the 10 things you need to know from NASA on this historical splashdown.
LATEST STORIES
- Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business
- Tracking the Tropics: Isaias downgrades to tropical storm, rain bands moving onshore in South Florida
- NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight
- Coke to debut Coke with Coffee Drinks next year
- NASA confirms SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola