Naked protesters demand action after Daniel Prude’s killing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Protesters demonstrated outside Rochester’s police headquarters naked except for “spit hoods” in reference to the killing of Daniel Prude.

Local news outlets reported the demonstrators sat silently Monday morning with their hands behind them outside the city Public Safety Building. Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died in March after police found him running naked through the street, put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.

His death sparked outrage last week after his relatives released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request. Protesters are demanding police accountability and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies.

