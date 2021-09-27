NACS board holds meeting as parents heckles students, others outside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday night the Northwest Allen County School board (NACS) held its first meeting without public comment. The board stopped public comment as tempers flared over mask mandates.

The school board met in a classroom for the first time in months and those in attendance were spaced a few feet apart. The majority of the meeting focused on school funding and ended in under 12 minutes.

However, while the board meeting was tranquil inside it was a different story for those outside the meeting. According to a school official the crowd heckled observers and students as they left the meeting even an hour after it ended.

That official went on to say that the board had six Allen County Sherriff’s deputies and two administrators to manage the crowd outside which could be heard inside the meeting. An officer has been present at each school board meeting since April.

The board has said they will resume public comment when they feel it is safe.