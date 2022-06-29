FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new museum will be added to the Veterans National Shrine and Memorial Museum, funded by a mystery donor who is a Korean War Veteran.

Everyone loves a mystery, but usually, it’s to solve a crime.

This time it’s to find out who donated funds for a new 6,000-foot addition.

“It was a Korean veteran. He will reamin anonymous until Monday. He knew we were short and said ‘what if I helped you, and you put my name on the museum?'” Eric Johnson, Second Vice Commander of the Veterans National Shrine and Memorial Museum

Progress of the new 6,000-foot museum

That Veteran will be named alongside his family at an event taking place Monday, July 4.

The full ceremony will include an honor guard and speakers kicking off at 11:00 at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum Pavilion.

The headline, of course, will be seeing the partly-finished museum alongside its donor.

Eric Johnson, Second Vice Commander of the Veterans National Shrine and Memorial Museum, invited anyone out who wants to come.

Despite being offered a pinky promise, Johnson said he wouldn’t reveal the name of the veteran donator until the day of the event.

He also said he’s excited about the addition that will allow them to display many more and potentially larger exhibits.

“We have people come in every day and bring things, either give it to us or loan it to us… and we’ve run out of space. This will allow us to do more displays, more complete displays and even give us the ability to do macro artifacts.” Eric Johnson, Second Vice Commander of the Veterans National Shrine and Memorial Museum

Those “macro artifacts,” are things like old military jeeps and vehicles.

Johnson said the new facility won’t be up until “hopefully” the end of summer; and after that, there are a few more projects he has his eyes on, including a chapel on the shrine’s grounds.

Johnson said it was all made possible by donations.