Mysterious ‘Project Mastodon’ in the works along U.S.30 near Sweetwater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Efforts are moving forward to develop a large piece of land owned by the city’s Redevelopment Commission along U.S. 30. The ‘substantial development,’ tagged by Mayor Tom Henry, has been surrounded by mystery.

“This will be a tremendously important moment for our community, and you’ll be hearing more about it in just a few weeks,” Henry announced during his annual State of the City address, on February 10.

About 110 acres of land north of the Sweetwater campus, bordered by U.S. 30, Flaugh Road and West Washington Center Road, have been marked by a large sign advertising a planned industrial area for quite some time. Multiple, much smaller signs have been added to the property advertising a Public Hearing. A request has been made to adjust the zoning of the land.

That request has been made in the form of a development plan filed with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission. While the document offers a lot of information, the actual use is not listed. The potential development is titled ‘Project Mastodon.’

A Non-Disclosure Agreement has been signed between the Redevelopment Commission and buyer of the land. The Community Development Department of the city did not offer WANE 15 any additional comment when asked about the project. WANE 15 also reached out to several groups and people attached to the development plan, but no calls were returned as of the time this story was published.

While the paperwork doesn’t clarify what exactly Project Mastodon is, it does show one large building planned for the property. It measures out to stand 110 feet tall and cover nearly 635,000 square feet. It’s surrounded by parking, guard shacks and pumphouses.

With connections to Flaugh Road and West Washington Center Road, the Project Mastodon land has been zoned industrial. According to the development plan, there are more than 80 permissible uses for the building.

While the term ‘mastodon’ is usually associated with Purdue Fort Wayne, a call to a spokesperson didn’t reveal any connection to the project. What is clear, that like the extinct animal, the building planned for the highly visible land is likely to be larger than life.