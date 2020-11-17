Mustard Seed Furniture bank fundraiser lights up a child’s night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new fundraiser at the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank can brighten up any outdoor area through the “Be the Light in a Child’s Night” luminary holiday sale. The fundraiser benefits the Beds4Kids program at the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank.

Prepaid orders for luminary 5-packs, along with additional details, can be found through their new

website.

Pick-up of prepaid orders is required and will be accomplished through a no-contact process.

This independent nonprofit agency relies on various fundraisers and community support to sustain

their mission and Beds4Kids Program. Beds4Kids has provided over 10,300 children, in Allen and

the 6-surrounding counties, who are referred to their agency, with a bed of their own. Each

Beds4Kids now includes a new twin-size mattress, manufactured locally through the Wolf Corporation along with a platform bed frame, with a new pillow, set of sheets and blanket.

Their goal is to raise over $22,000 and invites the community to “Be The Light In A Child’s Night.” This fundraiser will go on until supplies last.