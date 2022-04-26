WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man and a woman are now behind bars after deputies say an infant was found dead in a home outside Boonville. Caylin Opal Marie Monroe, 23, and Jakob Chance Scott, 22, were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Officials say the investigation began in February after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive in reference to an unresponsive infant. According to the sheriff’s office’s report, the infant was declared deceased by the medical units on arrival.

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office identified Silas Scott as the infant who passed away. “Severe malnourishment secondary to intentional starvation” was ruled the cause of death by the coroner’s office.

As the investigation continued, investigators say they gathered enough information to submit the case for review by the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

After review, Jakob Scott and Caylin Monroe have been charged with the following:

Murder, a Class X Felony

Neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony

Both have been lodged in the Warrick County Jail with no bond.