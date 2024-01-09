(NewsNation) — The South Carolina estate that was once home to the now-infamous Murdaugh family is up for auction with a starting bid of $1,100,000.

Moselle Estate is being auctioned by auction company J.P. King, with the auction date set for Feb. 15. The 21-acre property contains a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home that comes with a square footage over 5,000 feet.

The “secluded haven offers tranquility and privacy” according to the auction listing, with front and back porches and features including a family room, balcony, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a granite countertops.

Moselle Estate | Credit: J.P. King

Moselle Estate | Credit: J.P. King

Moselle Estate | Credit: J.P. King

The listing describes the home’s two-story foyer, grand staircase and recreation room with “tailor-made features.” It makes no mention of the crimes that occurred on the property, which became the center of attention during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for the murders of his wife and son.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found murdered near the dog kennels of the estate in 2021. The case garnered national attention for a number of twists and turns, as well as the Murdaugh family’s connection to other deaths and Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes.

The family’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, also died after a fall on the stairs at the property in 2018.

Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, S.C. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)

The property was initially sold in March 2023 to James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley for $3.9 million, the proceeds of which went to surviving son Buster Murdaugh, who received $530,000 from the sale, and the remainder going to legal fees and to benefit the victims of Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes.

The home was later listed for sale again in October 2023 with a price of $1.95 million.

Buyers must be pre-approved and the home is only being shown by appointment.

Alex Murdaugh is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife and son, though he is appealing his conviction. He has also pleaded guilty to numerous financial crimes.