FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple crews are responding to a fire at Brentwood Park Apartments Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 4:23 p.m., crews were dispatched to Farnsworth Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department activity log.

It is unclear what caused the fire, if anyone has been injured or how long crews will be in the area.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.